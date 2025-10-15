282425
S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

The Canadian Press - Oct 15, 2025 / 8:54 am | Story: 578033
Trader Patrick Casey, left, and specialist James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Canada's main stock index was up more than 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally, while U.S. markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 372.23 points at 30,725.84, following a gain of more than 500 points on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 276.02 points at 46,546.48. The S&P 500 index was up 58.32 points at 6,702.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 251.69 points at 22,773.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with 71.19 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 13 cents US at US$58.14 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$52.80 at US$4,216.20 an ounce.

 

