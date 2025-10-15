283048
Cenovus Energy increases stake in MEG Energy to 9.8 per cent

The Canadian Press - Oct 15, 2025 / 7:17 am | Story: 578022
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Cenovus Energy Inc. says it has increased its stake in MEG Energy Corp. to 9.8 per cent.

The company, which has made a friendly takeover offer for MEG, says it has acquired roughly 3.28 million additional shares in the company to bring its total holdings to 25 million MEG shares.

The announcement follows a decision by Strathcona Resources Ltd. last week to drop its rival takeover offer for MEG.

The Cenovus offer values MEG at $8.6 billion, including assumed debt, and is made up of half cash and half stock.

MEG shareholders are set to vote on the proposal on Oct. 22.

Cenovus and MEG have neighbouring oilsands properties at Christina Lake, south of Fort McMurray, Alta.

 

