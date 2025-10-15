Business News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 1.0 per cent in August at $69.4 billion

Manufacturing sales down

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Bombardier employees work on an aircraft in Dorval, Quebec on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell one per cent to $69.4 billion in August, as production declined in the aerospace and auto industries.

The agency says manufacturing sales fell in 12 of the 21 subsectors, as the transportation equipment subsector dropped 5.7 per cent and the food subsector lost 1.9 per cent.

The drop in transportation equipment sales to $10.7 billion in August came as production of aerospace products and parts fell 8.6 per cent. Sales of motor vehicle parts dropped 5.2 per cent and motor vehicles declined 3.3 per cent.

On a constant dollar basis, manufacturing sales fell 1.5 per cent in August.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada said wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 1.2 per cent to $85.4 billion in August.

Wholesale sales, excluding those items, in volume terms fell 1.3 per cent in August.