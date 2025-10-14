Business News

B.C. braces for new energy boom as Ksi Lisims nears go-ahead

Photo: ?Government of B.C.. B.C. government, First Nations and industry line up behind the $20 billion Ksi Lisims LNG project at Sept. 16 green-lighting press conference.

Construction of the $20-billion Ksi Lisims LNG plant and associated natural gas pipeline could start as early as the New Year.

The project’s partners—the Nisga’a Government, Western LNG and Rockies LNG – are aiming to make a final investment decision by the end of this year, according to Western LNG spokesperson Rebecca Scott.

“We’d be in a position to make our FID by the end of the year, and we would be starting construction soon thereafter,” she said.

Ksi Lisims received an environmental certificate on Sept. 15. The associated Prince Rupert Gas Transmission line (PRGT) had earlier received its environmental certificate.

It is now up to investors and bankers to decide whether the economics and timing works for a final investment decision.

Premier David Eby said there is some urgency in getting Ksi Lisims sanctioned and built, given American dominance in LNG development, which includes a proposed new LNG project in Alaska.

“They are on fixed timelines,” Eby said at a press conference. “The opportunity is a limited window.”

Should Ksi Lisims get an FID, it will spark another energy building boom in B.C.

“It has the potential to help us with our current fiscal situation,” said Denise Mullen, director of environment, sustainability and Indigenous relations for the Business Council of B.C.

It’s estimated Ksi Lisims would contribute $17 billion to the Canadian economy over 30 years, and $3 billion to $6.2 billion in labour income.

“We desperately need as many investments as we can in this province, because our fiscal situation is quite challenged at this moment,” Mullen said.

Both Eby and Prime Minister Mark Carney are helping to derisk Canadian LNG projects somewhat and woo investors with their public support.

Federally, the Carney government has designated LNG Canada Phase 2 as a nation-building project. At the provincial level, Eby has sent signals to international investors that his government is fully behind B.C.’s LNG export industry.

At a press conference in mid-September, Eby was asked about links that environmentalists have tried to draw between Western LNG and U.S. President Donald Trump.

One of the investors making a private placement in Western LNG was Blackstone Energy Transition Partners. The CEO of Blackstone Inc. donated to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to the environmental group Dogwood.

When this “connection” between Trump and Western LNG was raised at a press conference, Eby responded with a shrug of sorts, saying investment in B.C. is welcome, no matter who or where it comes from.

“If you want to invest in British Columbia, if you want to build here, you want to create jobs here and prosperity for British Columbia...we welcome you,” the premier said.

“Those investors, regardless of their political affiliation, could invest anywhere. They could bring their money to other places. They decided to bring it here to British Columbia.”

The support coming from both Ottawa and Victoria is welcome, said Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources and environment for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

“The shift in political tone is very important and very welcome, “she said.

“Canada has competitive, low-carbon intensity, long-term supplies and a clear route across the north Pacific to deliver it to north Asian partners. What it didn’t have was political and regulatory certainty. Eby and Carney have made the effort these past six months to provide that, and investors have noticed.”

Combined, the Ksi Lisims LNG and Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) natural gas pipeline represent $20 billion in capital investment.

The pipeline will be the most labour-intensive component.

Although Ksi Lisims LNG would produce nearly as much LNG as the current LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, B.C., construction activities would not be anywhere near the scale of LNG Canada.

An army of more than 9,000 workers were employed on LNG Canada’s 400-hectare complex in Kitimat at any given time during peak construction.

The domestic workforce needed for Ksi Lisims will be much smaller—450-800 workers. That’s because all of the fabrication and most of the assembly work will be done in South Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries.

Ksi Lisims is designed to be a floating LNG plant, which means it will be anchored just offshore at the north end of Pearse Island on Nisga’a land. It will therefore have a much smaller terrestrial footprint than LNG Canada.

The 750-kilometre long PRGT pipeline, which will bring gas from northeastern B.C. to Pearse Island, will be more labour intensive.

Pipeline construction is expected to employ 10,000 to 12,000 workers over the length of the project, Scott said, with 6,000 to 8,000 workers employed at peak construction.

Despite the fact Ksi Lisims is a First Nation-led project, that doesn’t mean it has the support of all neighbouring First Nations.

While two of six First Nations in northwestern B.C. gave consent to the project, four did not. And Gitanyow hereditary chiefs oppose the PRGT pipeline.

Western LNG will own and operate the floating LNG project; the Nisga’a owns the land where it will be located on Pearse Island.

Nisga’a President Eva Clayton noted that approval of Ksi Lisims coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Nisga’a treaty being implemented.

“The treaty gives us constitutionally protected rights over our lands and lays out a pathway toward our goal of economic independence,” she said.

“We can honour our traditional lands by building a future for our children on our lands.”