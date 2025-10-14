Business News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points while U.S. stock markets move lower

Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew People with umbrellas pass the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 400 points in late-morning trading, helped by strong gains in the base metal sector, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 427.33 points at 30,278.22 after being closed Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In New York, where trading was open on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.05 points at 46,057.53. The S&P 500 index was down 31.34 points at 6,623.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 223.30 points at 22,471.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.21 cents US compared with 71.43 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$1.16 at US$58.33 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$17.40 at US$4,150.40 an ounce.