Cenovus Energy acquires 8.5 per cent stake in MEG Energy

Cenovus Energy acquisition

The Canadian Press - Oct 14, 2025 / 6:48 am | Story: 577809
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. says it has acquired an 8.5 per cent stake in MEG Energy Corp.

The company, which has made a friendly takeover offer for MEG, says it acquired the 21,723,540 shares since Oct. 8 when it increased its bid.

The announcement follows a decision by Strathcona Resources Ltd. last week to drop its rival takeover offer for MEG.

The Cenovus offer values MEG at $8.6 billion, including assumed debt and is made up of half cash and half stock.

MEG shareholders are set to vote on the proposal on Oct. 22.

Cenovus and MEG have side-by-side oilsands properties at Christina Lake, south of Fort McMurray, Alta.

 

 

