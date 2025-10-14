Business News

BCE announces three-year strategic plan ahead of investor day

Photo: The Canadian Press BCE Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday August 3, 2023.

BCE Inc. says it expects revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate two to four per cent between this year and the end of 2028.

The company offered the outlook as part of a three-year strategic plan that it is expected to lay out during an investor day later today.

BCE says it will focus on sustainable growth through fibre, wireless, AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital media.

As part of the plan, the company plans $1.5 billion in cost savings by 2028.

It says it will achieve the reduction through what it is calling a companywide transformation and efficiency initiatives.

BCE's compound annual growth rate of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to be two to three per cent between this year and the end of 2028.