CN wins federal appeal, forcing review of Canadian rail rates

Photo: Nick Laba / North Shore News A CN train stops on snowy tracks in North Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 28, 2023.

The Canadian National Railway Company (CN) has won a significant legal victory in a decision that could shake up how rail shipping rates are set across the country.

The unanimous decision, handed down Thursday by a panel of Federal Court of Appeal judges, sets aside a 2023 rates-setting determination by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) for interswitching — a process where one rail company moves a shipper’s goods to an interchange point so a second rail company can take them to their final destination.

On behalf of the court, Justice David Stratas explained that interswitching exists because in many areas, a shipper (like a grain producer) is captive to a single railway to move goods from their starting point to the nearest junction, or interchange.

“In this situation, the railway company taking the grain to the interchange often enjoys a monopoly—the shipper is captive to the railway line of that railway company—and, but for price regulation under the Canada Transportation Act, the railway company can charge a monopoly rate,” wrote Stratas.

To prevent this, the Canada Transportation Act mandates interswitching, forcing the first railway to hand the shipment over to a competing railway at the interchange so the shipper can access competitive long-haul rates.

In court, CN argued that the CTA erred in setting the 2024 interswitching rates by focusing exclusively on its own cost methodology while improperly ignoring “commercial market factors” in line with federal law. CN argued the CTA’s approach denied the railway “sufficient returns” comparable to interswitching rates in other markets.

The appeal judges agreed with the rail company, ultimately finding the CTA's long-standing practice of ignoring market-based evidence improperly read the word “commercially” out of the governing statute.

“Instead, over many years, in case after case, it seems that the agency has applied standards that may or may not have come from the act—we simply do not know,” wrote Stratas.

“But we do know this: consistently the agency has not considered commercial market factors when it sets interswitching rates.”

The court’s ruling now requires the CTA to consider all relevant factors, including those important to the railway, to ensure the outcome is “commercially fair and reasonable to all parties,” the ruling stated.

The judges remitted the case back to the Canadian Transportation Agency for redetermination.