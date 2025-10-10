Business News

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman checks for mail at her community mailbox in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning.

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning.

The decision, announced late Thursday night, will get mail and parcels moving again, even as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strikes will begin at 6 a.m. local time.

Joël Lightbound, the minister responsible for Canada Post, says he's encouraged by CUPW's announcement as "Canadians count on mail delivery, and I’m glad to hear it will be moving again while negotiations between the union and Canada Post continue."

The announcement came a day after Lightbound met with the union, which voiced concerns about recently announced changes to the postal service's mandate to overhaul its operations.

Among the changes are an end to door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade, with the frequency of mail delivery set to slow down and some post offices to be shuttered.

CUPW declared the countrywide strike on Sept. 25, hours after the federal government announced its changes.