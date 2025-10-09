Business News

Lululemon responds to blast from founder Chip Wilson

Founder blasts Lululemon

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV Lululemon founder Chip Wilson left the company's board of directors in 2015 but has been a critic of the way it has operated

Vancouver-based yogawear giant Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq:LULU) is in another spat with founder Chip Wilson.

Wilson bought a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Wednesday, equating Lululemon's "decline" to a "plane crash" and a "sinking ship."

It is not the first time Wilson has taken aim at the company. Last year, in an article in Forbes, he criticized the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. He then criticized Lululemon for becoming like The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GAP) in a March 2024 LinkedIn post.

"Chip Wilson has not been involved with the company for a decade, and he continues to make inaccurate and misleading statements about Lululemon, our history, and our board and leadership team,” the company said in a response to BIV.

Wilson left Lululemon's board in February 2015 and in 2016 started critiquing its management for not having a vision. He remains a large shareholder.

Wilson told BIV in 2022 that he has been whittling down his Lululemon ownership stake. Back then, he owned about nine per cent of the company. An estimate last year was that he owned about eight per cent of the company.

Lululemon's share price is down by about 53 per cent so far this year, and was trading earlier Thursday at US$173.84. That is down more than 66 per cent from its all-time intra-day high of US$516.39 on Dec. 29, 2023.

Wilson said in his WSJ ad that Lululemon's directors have "dismantled the business model and lost employees who held the institutional knowledge that made the company great."

His biggest critique is that it is not focused on product innovation, but rather short-term financial gain in quarterly reports.

He lambasted the company's mid-2020 decision to buy the in-home fitness company Mirror for US$500 million, calling it a move that "squandered" US$1 billion and "wiped out" US$10 billion in market capitalization. In 2023, Lululemon looked into selling Mirror, and it then partnered with Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) to allow Peloton to become Lululemon's exclusive digital-fitness-content provider to members of a Lululemon program. Lululemon then stopped selling Mirror.

Wilson also took aim at what he called Lululemon's "wildly inappropriate Disney collaboration" with media giant Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), which saw Lululemon clothing bearing iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse.

"The board insists on operator/finance CEOs who can 'speak Wall Street,' rejecting the idea of a product-driven CEO. These types of finance focused CEOs don't know how to attract or motivate creative talent, and even worse, they think they understand great product when they don't," Wilson wrote in his ad.

"Without an eye for outstanding design, the company dies a slow death."

He continued: "By drifting toward the mainstream, and trying to appease everyone, Lululemon lost 50 per cent of its market cap earned from 'brand power. … It lost its edge and with it, the ability to hire the best people."

Wilson claimed Lululemon has "failed to develop an internal successor," and "with the brand faltering, no capable candidate wants the CEO job."

That, he explained, is because "no great leader wants to join a sinking ship."

One silver lining, perhaps, is that "on paper, Lululemon still looks good," Wilson said. "But it is losing its soul. The deeper issue is not just management, it's a disengaged nominating and governance committee that has failed to safeguard the company's long-term vision."

Wilson then set out what he called a path forward necessary for the company’s survival:



Put product and brand back at the centre. Rebuild the knowledge and systems that deliver product in nine months, not two years;



Bring entrepreneurial ownership back onto the board;



Empower creative leadership over merchants; and



Stop chasing Wall Street at the expense of customers





Lululemon told BIV in an email that it maintains regular communication with its shareholders to understand their perspectives and to communicate the company's strategy.

"Our board of directors and leadership team continue to take actions to achieve our goal of driving long-term growth and shareholder value creation," the company said.

"We are confident in our ability to capture meaningful growth opportunities ahead and our board and leadership team remain committed to acting in the best interests of the company and our shareholders.”

Wilson posted on LinkedIn to thank people for feedback on his post.

"I’m glad it’s inspiring dialogue and change," he wrote in his post.

Wilson did not immediately respond to BIV's request for an interview.

He has also waded into politics, erecting a sign outside his home during the last October's provincial election saying that the NDP is a communist party. Elections BC fined Wilson $600 for contravening the Election Act because his spending on the sign constituted third-party advertising.