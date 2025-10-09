281804
280115
Business News  

Cineplex reports September box office revenue $37.7M, up from $35.2M a year earlier

Cineplex revenue up

The Canadian Press - Oct 9, 2025 / 7:16 am | Story: 576995
A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Photo: The Canadian Press
A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.  

Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for September totalled $37.7 million, up from $35.2 million a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says the result was helped by a strong showing by horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Cineplex says box office revenue for the third quarter totalled $159.5 million, down from $174.9 million a year earlier.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says outside a tough comparative last August, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third-quarter box office performed well compared with a year ago.

He added that the success of Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of A Showgirl last weekend marked a dynamic start to the fourth quarter.

Cineplex has 171 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals46.480.34
Decisive Dividend Corp7.03-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.050
Rev Exploration Corp0.6-0.01
282078
275998
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin132952.91+0.41%
Ethereum4600.33-0.31%
Dash113.22+37.55%
Litecoin110.01+1.43%
Ripple2.981-0.93%
EOS0.2504-0.79%
Dogecoin0.2047-0.49%
Cardano0.5804-1.02%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279901
Real Estate
5223156
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
281311
279902
Press Room
281792
280163