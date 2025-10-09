Business News

Cineplex reports September box office revenue $37.7M, up from $35.2M a year earlier

Cineplex revenue up

Photo: The Canadian Press A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for September totalled $37.7 million, up from $35.2 million a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says the result was helped by a strong showing by horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Cineplex says box office revenue for the third quarter totalled $159.5 million, down from $174.9 million a year earlier.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says outside a tough comparative last August, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third-quarter box office performed well compared with a year ago.

He added that the success of Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of A Showgirl last weekend marked a dynamic start to the fourth quarter.

Cineplex has 171 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.