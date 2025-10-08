Business News

Here's a list of the U.S. tariffs still hammering Canadian industries

Tariffs still hitting Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this week to advance negotiations on lifting or easing a growing list of tariffs.

Trump's ever-shifting tariff agenda is hammering Canadian industries. Here's a list of the current levies.

Fentanyl-related tariffs

Citing fentanyl trafficking, Trump used national security powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to hit Canada with economywide tariffs. He boosted them to 35 per cent in August — 10 per cent for potash and energy — but those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

American states and businesses have challenged these tariffs in court. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in November.

Steel tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose steel tariffs, citing national security as justification.

The duties started at 25 per cent but Trump increased the steel tariffs to 50 per cent in June.

That same month, the Trump administration expanded the tariffs to the steel content in additional products, including dishwashers, refrigerators, washing machines and freezers.

Aluminum tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose aluminum tariffs, again citing national security.

The duties were initially set at 25 per cent but Trump increased the aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent in June.

Automobile tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 25 per cent tariffs on finished automobiles.

There is a CUSMA exemption for Canada because of the highly integrated North American automobile industry. Only the non-American components of a vehicle face the duties.

While Trump did go ahead with tariffs on automobile parts for most countries, Canada was never hit with those duties for auto parts compliant with CUSMA.

Copper tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 50 per cent tariffs on copper beginning Aug. 1.

The Canadian industry saw some relief because raw materials are exempted from the tariff.

Lumber tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 10 per cent tariffs on softwood timber and lumber beginning Oct. 14.

The tariffs alarmed the Canadian lumber sector because the U.S. Commerce Department drastically increased countervailing duties and anti-dumping duties on Canada earlier this year — pushing them up from 14.5 per cent to 35 per cent.

Furniture

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to hit imports of upholstered wooden furniture, cabinets and vanities with 25 per cent tariffs beginning on Oct. 14.

In January, the tariff on upholstered furniture is set to increase to 30 per cent and tariffs on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities are set to double.

Other threatened tariffs

Trump announced on social media that medium and heavy-duty trucks will be hit with a 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1 — but no executive order has been signed and it's not clear if that levy will move forward.

The president also threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals; his September deadline for implementation came and went without the duties going into effect. It would not have applied to generic pharmaceuticals.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated the delay was to meant to give the administration time to negotiate agreements with pharmaceutical giants. The Trump administration last month announced a deal with Pfizer to lower some drug costs.

Trump has threatened to tariff many other imports throughout his second term, including agriculture products, iPhones and movies.

The president instructed the Commerce Department to start investigations into commercial aircraft and jet engines, integrated circuits, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, processed critical minerals, polysilicon, semiconductors, robotics and industrial machinery, unmanned aircraft systems and wind turbines.