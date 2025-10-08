Business News

Teck Resources lowers copper production guidance for 2025

Teck expected output down

Photo: The Canadian Press Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen in an aerial view near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teck Resources Inc. has cut its production guidance for copper this year due to lower expectations at its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile and its Highland Valley Copper operations in B.C.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects between 415,000 and 465,000 tonnes of copper production for 2025, down from earlier guidance for between 470,000 and 525,000 tonnes.

The revised guidance came as expectations for Quebrada Blanca were lowered to between 170,000 and 190,000 tonnes compared with earlier guidance for 210,000 to 230,000 tonnes.

Teck says production at Quebrada Blanca continues to be constrained by the pace of development of a tailings management facility.

Production from Highland Valley Copper is now expected to be 120,000 to 130,000 tonnes, down from 135,000 to 150,000 tonnes, after lower grades and unplanned mill maintenance in the third quarter.

Teck announced an agreement last month to merge with U.K.-based miner Anglo American PLC, however the deal still faces review under the Investment Canada Act.