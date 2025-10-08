280817
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

The Canadian Press - Oct 8, 2025 / 8:51 am | Story: 576786
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Photo: The Canadian Press
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. 

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 110.21 points at 30,461.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.79 points at 46,710.77. The S&P 500 index was up 30.58 points at 6,745.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 160.79 points at 22,949.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.69 cents US compared with 71.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was up 89 cents US at US$62.62 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$64.20 at US$4,068.60 an ounce.

 

 

