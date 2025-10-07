Business News
Gold futures rise above $4,000 per ounce for the first time
Gold prices hit new high
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - A collection of gold coins is displayed at a shop in the St. Vincent Jewelry Center in the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Gold futures rose above $4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors continue to seek a safe haven for their money with the U.S. government essentially shut down.
As of 9:10 a.m. ET, gold futures traded at $4,003 in New York. The going price for New York spot gold rose to $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals.
Gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek secure investments for their money. Before Tuesday, the asset — and other metals, like silver — had seen wider gains over the last year, particularly with President Donald Trump ’s barrage of tariffs plunging much of the world into economic uncertainty.
More Business News
Okanagan Companies
|Cantex
|0.17
|-0.01
|Metalex Ventures
|0.015
|0
|Russel Metals
|45.87
|-0.01
|Decisive Dividend Corp
|7
|-0.05
|Diamcor Mining
|0.01
|0
|GGX Gold Corp
|0.055
|0
|Rev Exploration Corp
|0.52
|-0.02
Cryptocurrencies
|Bitcoin
|126937.77
|+0.50%
|Ethereum
|4295.8
|-0.93%
|Dash
|52.66
|+1.70%
|Litecoin
|105.49
|-3.59%
|Ripple
|2.854
|-0.73%
|EOS
|0.2383
|+0.00%
|Dogecoin
|0.1906
|-0.52%
|Cardano
|0.546
|+1.11%
Data from CryptoCompare
