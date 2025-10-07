281809
Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $6.3 billion in August

Exports continue to fall

The Canadian Press - Oct 7, 2025
A transport truck carries a cargo container to be loaded on the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Frankfurt Express at the DP World Centerm terminal at port, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit grew to $6.3 billion in August as exports fell.

The agency says the result compared with a deficit of $3.8 billion in July.

Total exports fell 3.0 per cent to $60.6 billion in August as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products fell 7.6 per cent.

Exports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts also dropped 9.5 per cent in August, the first decline in four months.

Meanwhile, imports rose 0.9 per cent to $66.9 billion in August, boosted by imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, including large imports of unwrought gold. Excluding this product section, total imports fell 1.0 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports fell 2.8 per cent, while total imports dropped 0.3 per cent.

 

