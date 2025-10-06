Business News

B.C. judge blocks Apple's bid to pre-empt class action over alleged Google search conspiracy

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Shoppers leave the Apple store in downtown Vancouver, B.C.

Apple Inc. has been denied an attempt to derail a proposed class-action lawsuit before it could reach a certification hearing.

In a Sept. 26 ruling, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Thomas dismissed an application by Apple Inc. and Apple Canada Inc. to strike a lawsuit alleging they engaged in a conspiracy with Google to monopolize the internet search market.

The plaintiff, Spark Event Rentals Ltd., claims that a series of secret agreements — in which Apple made Google the default search engine on its devices in exchange for a share of revenue — violated Canada’s Competition Act. The suit seeks to recover damages for advertisers in Canada who were allegedly forced to pay "supra-competitive prices" for search ads.

Apple had advanced a “shotgun approach,” challenging every cause of action, including claims under the Competition Act, civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment.

But Thomas ruled that hearing Apple's motion to strike prior to the certification hearing would likely increase litigation costs and lead to an inevitable adjournment and appeal, delaying the entire proceeding.

In dismissing the application, Thomas's decision forces Apple's lawyers to mount their challenges to the claim's legal viability alongside the certification hearing scheduled for July 2026.

The lawsuit, which has already been stayed against Google in favour of mandatory arbitration, will now proceed toward the critical certification stage against Apple.

Justice Thomas's latest decision comes more than a year after a judge with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Google acted as a monopolist and violated the country’s Sherman Act by unlawfully maintaining its dominance in two search advertising markets.

Last month, the U.S. judge in the case, issued a remedies order, which among other things, barred Google from entering or maintaining exclusive contracts relating to the distribution of Google Search, Chrome, Google Assistant and the Gemini app.

In a Sept. 2 statement, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said the company “locked up the primary avenues through which users access online search” and in many cases prohibited the pre-installation of a competitor.

“For years, Google accounted for approximately 90 per cent of all search queries in the United States, and Google used anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies in search and search advertising,” said the DOJ.

“Using its monopoly profits, Google bought preferential treatment for its search engine and created a self-reinforcing cycle of monopolization — shutting out potential competitors, reducing innovation, and taking choice away from American consumers.”

The order from Judge Amit Mehta fell short of requiring the search giant to break itself up and sell off its Chrome browser — the world’s most popular — as government lawyers had requested.