Roasters and cafes grapple with rising coffee bean prices

Coffee bean prices soar

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press - Oct 6, 2025 / 11:18 am | Story: 576369
Coffee beans are held by an employee at Club Coffee's plant in Toronto on Thursday, November 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Your daily cup of java is getting a little more expensive as roasters and cafes grapple with rising coffee bean prices.

Michael von Massow, food economist at the University of Guelph, says climate change has been the biggest contributor to the ongoing surge in bean prices, as coffee crops are very sensitive to temperature changes.

Coffee prices have risen in recent weeks amid concerns of dry weather in Brazil, a major coffee-producing country.

Von Massow says that's making your daily cup of coffee more expensive, whether you're brewing it at home and buying a coffee at a cafe.

Adam Pesce, president of Reunion Coffee Roasters, says it has been stressful to keep track of price fluctuations as the roaster has had to increase prices over the past several months to match its rising costs.

Statistics Canada data shows Canadians paid 27.9 per cent more for their coffee at a grocery store in August compared with a year earlier.

