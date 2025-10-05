Business News

Legault urges stronger U.S.-Canada ties amid trade tensions at summit

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at the CAQ convention in Gatineau on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Quebec Premier François Legault urged the need for strong collaboration between the states and provinces that despite current trade uncertainties between Canada and the United States.

"The big elephant in the room is the uncertainty about the relationship between Canada and the United States, so, we really need to know where we'll be in one year, in two years, in four years, in 10 years," Legault told the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit being held in Quebec City on Sunday.

The biennial meeting, being held this year in Quebec City, brings together leaders and representatives from eight states and Ontario. It's the group's first meeting since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House.

Legault could not sidestep the issue of tariffs — something he said hasn't been good for either country.

The gathering comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Washington, D.C. on Monday and will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Legault touched on a number of strategic decisions will need to be taken on different subjects like critical minerals, defence spending, the digital economy and artificial intelligence. Canada and Quebec will have to consider diversifying to be less dependent on the United States, he said.

"But that said geography will not change, the St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes will continue to be interdependent, and in the long term beyond temporary upheavals the only way forward is to always strengthen our ties and collaboration," Legault said.

Legault raised a number of issues and goals during an opening speech, including the strengthening economic partnerships and themes such as defence spending, critical minerals, an energy boom, aerospace, aluminum, and of course, the ever-present tariffs.

Legault noted that Canada would like to renegotiate North America’s free trade pact — United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (CUSMA) — as soon as possible because it's due for review next July.

And for the Quebec premier, it's clear that in those negotiations no compromise can be made on supply management for the dairy industry, which Trump would like to see end.

The policy is controlling production of dairy products, eggs, chicken and turkey to prevent significant shifts in price while imposing restrictions on imports of those products to keep prices stable. U.S. farmers have long wanted a bigger piece of the Canadian market.

The other non-negotiable for Legault is the protection of the French language.

"When we talk about what's written on different products, it has to be bilingual," Legault said. "I know Mr. Trump doesn't like that, but we need that."

There's also the future of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, which means an explosion in demand for electricity and for all to benefit from the boom to follow, Legault said.

The meeting wraps up Monday with a Quebec City news conference that Legault and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who Legault said wasn't present on Sunday, are expected to attend.