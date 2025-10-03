Business News

Michelin awards two Vancouver restaurants with stars

Michelin awards 2 stars

A dish from Sushi Hyun in Vancouver is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Sushi Hyun (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Two Japanese restaurants in Vancouver have received Michelin stars.

The culinary tastemaker has awarded Sumibiyaki Arashi and Sushi Hyun with one star each.

Michelin says chef Pete Ho of Sumibiyaki Arashi has "ushered in a new gold standard of yakitori," or chicken skewers, to Vancouver.

Sushi Hyun was praised for having Japanese luxury that "pervades every element of the meal."

That brings the number of restaurants in Vancouver with a Michelin star to 12.

Good Thief, a restaurant featuring Vietnamese cuisine, was awarded the Bib Gourmand designation for offering high-quality food at a great value.

Vancouver was one of two cities included in Michelin's first foray into Canada in 2022, along with Toronto.

Michelin created a Quebec guide earlier this year.