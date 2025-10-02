Business News

Air Canada adds complimentary beer, wine to economy flights

Free beer, wine on flights

Photo: Air Canada Air Canada now offering free beer and wine on all flights, including the Caribbean and Mexico.

Air Canada economy passengers will now be able to enjoy complimentary beer, wine and snacks on every flight, including routes to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Previously, the airline only served free alcohol and food to economy passengers on long-haul flights.

The move comes after Porter Airlines began offering complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, juice, coffee, and tea on all of its flights.

“As part of our commitment to elevating the onboard experience, we’re delighted to introduce even more exciting new options to our menus," said Scott O'Leary, vice president at Air Canada.

“These upgrades offer something for everyone and proudly showcase Canadian brands so that our customers can sit back, relax and kick-start their travels no matter where they’re going."

These offerings are only valid on flights with beverage service operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz.