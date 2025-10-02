Business News

Auto sales in September up 3.7 per cent despite tough economic backdrop: DesRosiers

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. estimates 163,000 vehicles were sold in September, up 3.7 per cent from last year.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in September were "reasonable," given the ongoing economic uncertainty and trade tensions.

The firm estimates 163,000 vehicles were sold in September, up 3.7 per cent from last year. However, it says September 2024 was a weak comparable.

DesRosiers says auto sales last month were still well below September 2020 levels at 172,000 units sold, and even lower when compared with September 2017 levels, which came in at 187,000.

The firm's managing partner Andrew King says the auto sector is struggling to maintain its momentum with squeezed margins and pricing pressures as the industry awaits a resolution to ongoing trade tensions.

Some automakers have raised their estimates for tariff costs as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement — which has shielded many automakers from worse tariff impacts — comes up for review next year.

DesRosiers says year-to-date sales are up 4.5 per cent year-over-year, with 1.47 million units sold.