CPP Investments invests US$1 billion in U.S. power producer AlphaGen

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has signed a deal to invest US$1 billion for a minority position in AlphaGen, which owns power plants in the U.S.

Bill Rogers, head of sustainable energies at CPP Investments, says AlphaGen provides efficient, reliable power in some of the most high-demand U.S. markets.

AlphaGen owns and or operates 23 generation facilities across the U.S.

It is a partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners.

Rogers says partnering with ArcLight, a highly experienced investor in power markets, positions CPP Investments well to support AlphaGen’s strong operational performance.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2026.