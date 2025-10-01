Business News

Weaker economy, end to some retaliatory tariffs spurred Bank of Canada cut: summary

Economy weakening

Photo: The Canadian Press Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers, left, looks on as governor Tiff Macklem speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

A weakening economy and the removal of most retaliatory tariffs helped convince the Bank of Canada that a cut to its key policy rate was warranted.

The Bank of Canada released its summary of deliberations on Wednesday from the meeting ahead of its Sept. 17 decision to cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point to 2.5 per cent.

The central bank said it considered holding the rate steady but there were three determining factors in favour of a lower rate.

Those were a weakening economy with a softening labour market, signs that pressure on core inflation could be easing and the removal of most retaliatory tariffs by the federal government.

The deliberations also say the bank is expected to present a baseline projection for growth and inflation in October.

That would mark a change from its two previous Monetary Policy Reports this year where it offered multiple scenarios rather than an economic forecast.