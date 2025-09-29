Business News

Open house scheduled for controversial condo project in Vancouver's Chinatown

Controversial condo project

Photo: Contributed An artist's rendering of Beedie's proposal. Chinatown Memorial Plaza is in the foreground. Image courtesy City of Vancouver report

The developer behind a controversial condo project in Vancouver’s Chinatown will host an open house Oct. 1 to get public input on a revised design proposal that includes an increase in height to the building and adding more units.

Beedie (Keefer Street) Holdings Ltd. was given approval in principle in June 2023 from the city’s three-member development permit board to proceed with a 111-unit building at 105 Keefer St.

The board’s approval came with a number of conditions related to design, including significantly reshaping the corner of the building, its facade and working with members of Chinatown’s design and art community on the project.

In response, Beedie hired James K.M. Cheng Architects Inc., which made what city staff described as substantial changes to the proposed building design.

A summary of changes are as follows:

• Increased building height to 90 feet for decorative roof elements, parapets and guardrails, and structures “that support rooftop amenity functionality” and green roof maintenance.

• Minor relaxations in the design to support a courtyard building form.

• Minor encroachments into the public realm for building cornices.

70 two bedrooms

Documents related to the revised proposal were recently posted on the city’s website under the “shape your city” section. Renderings and a timeline of the history of the various versions of the proposal can also be viewed.

Those documents show the number of units has increased from 111 to 133, with 12 studios, 46 one bedrooms, 70 two bedrooms and five three bedrooms. A total of 76 stalls for vehicle parking and 167 spaces for bikes are included in the design.

“The applicant will present the proposal and provide additional information,” the city’s website said of the Oct. 1 open house at the Chinese Cultural Centre, 50 East Pender St. “Staff will be in attendance to provide policy and process related context, as required.”

The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

570 Columbia St.

What’s also changed about the project is its address — it is now referred to in documents as 570 Columbia St. The previous address, 105 Keefer St., became synonymous with controversy as hundreds of people pushed back against the project.

Beedie acquired the property in July 2013. It is adjacent to the Chinatown Memorial Plaza, which features a monument to Chinese railway workers and veterans. The city is currently finalizing a new design of the plaza to improve the public space.

In June 2017, the city council of the day — which was led by Mayor Gregor Robertson and his Vision Vancouver colleagues — rejected a 12-storey version of Beedie’s proposal.

Robertson and seven councillors raised various concerns, arguing the building’s design was too bulky and would block views and cast shadows on neighbouring Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Also, the building wouldn’t preserve the heritage and cultural character of Chinatown, and there wasn’t enough social housing in the plan, they said.

Coun. Raymond Louie was the lone Vision member to support the project, saying he couldn’t vote against social housing; the proposal called for 25 social housing units for seniors, although only three would be available at welfare rates.

B.C. Supreme Court

A few months after that vote, in November 2017, the development permit board rejected a nine-storey version of the proposal in a 2-1 vote. Beedie had decreased the height of its project to nine storeys, which meant it didn’t have to go before council again.

The new design removed the 25 seniors’ apartments.

In December 2017, Beedie appealed the permit board’s decision to the city’s board of variance. In February 2018, the board of variance indicated to Beedie that it had no jurisdiction to consider such an appeal.

Beedie took court action against the city, beginning in August 2019. That led to a petition hearing over four days in June 2022.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jan Brongers said in a written decision released Dec. 13, 2022 that Beedie could return before the city’s development permit board to seek approval of its proposal at 105 Keefer St.

Which the company did.

In the lead-up to what turned out to be a couple of days of hearings, the Vancouver Tenants Union and other groups mobilized several hundred people, including many seniors to join and speak at rallies held in Chinatown and outside city hall.

'Doesn't fully meet this test'

The development permit board was unanimous in its support for the project, with one of its members — then-director of planning Theresa O’Donnell — saying:

“Given the prominence of the site in relationship to the [monument], Sun Yat-Sen Gardens [across the street] and the Chinese Cultural Centre, the building must have a strong urban design relationship to these culturally significant places. I believe the project, as currently shown, doesn’t fully meet this test. However, I don’t think these concerns are deal killers — and I do think they can be successfully remedied by the architectural team.”

Supporters of the project included the Urban Development Institute, the Chinatown Business Improvement Association, the Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association, the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, Chinese Freemasons of Vancouver, the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver and the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Society.

The development permit board is expected to make a decision Oct. 20 on the revised proposal. The public meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the Joe Wai Room on the first floor of city hall.