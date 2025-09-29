CEO of drugmaker GSK to step down by year's end
CEO of GSK to step down
GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical company, will step down Dec. 31 after more than eight years at the head of the London-based drugmaker.
Walmsley, 56, will be replaced by Luke Miels, currently GSK’s chief commercial officer, the company said in a statement released on Monday.
While GSK achieved a number of strategic successes under Walmsley, including the spinoff of the consumer health care business Haleon, it has disappointed investors. GSK’s shares rose 3.3% to 1534.50 pence in early trading, making it the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange.
GSK’s shares fell 11% between April 1, 2017, when Walmsley became CEO, and last Friday.
“Despite the progress, the share price performance has been lackluster,” Derren Nathan, head of equity research at U.K.-based Hargreaves Lansdown,” said in a note to investors.
“Although her record of delivering on financial guidance has been strong, the company’s growth rates remain stuck in single-digit territory.”
More Business News
|Cantex
|0.17
|0
|Metalex Ventures
|0.015
|0
|Russel Metals
|43.66
|-0.14
|Decisive Dividend Corp
|7.09
|-0.01
|Diamcor Mining
|0.01
|0
|GGX Gold Corp
|0.055
|0
|Rev Exploration Corp
|0.5
|-0.03
|Bitcoin
|125367.73
|+1.07%
|Ethereum
|4296.75
|+0.41%
|Dash
|59.37
|+0.35%
|Litecoin
|112.98
|+0.69%
|Ripple
|2.862
|+3.62%
|EOS
|0.2449
|+3.38%
|Dogecoin
|0.208
|+6.13%
|Cardano
|0.5468
|+1.86%
- Poll: Alberta separationPoll - 7:30 am
- Teen attacked, robbedVictoria - 7:05 am
- More gunfire reportedSaskatchewan - 6:45 am
- Snow and strong windsNewfoundland - 6:35 am
- Oil market impact unclearVenezuela - 6:25 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$635,000
more details