B.C. mining group, experts support Teck-Anglo American merger

Photo: Teck Resources photo Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine will be operated by the new company if the merger is approved.

As the proposed merger between B.C.'s largest resource company, Teck Resources Limited (TSX:TECK.B), and London-based Anglo American plc (LSE:AAL) undergoes federal review, B.C. industry experts and academics say the deal could deliver more benefits than risks to the province.

The two companies announced earlier this month that they plan to merge to form Anglo Teck, a US$53-billion firm that would become one of the world’s largest mining companies.

While Anglo would hold a 62.4 per cent stake in the new company and Teck 37.6 per cent, it would be headquartered in Vancouver and many in the province see it as a major point in favour of the proposal.

“To have one of the world's biggest mining companies located in Vancouver is a real win for British Columbia,” said John Steen, director of the Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining at the University of British Columbia.

Although the headquarter decision is likely a condition for gaining approval from the Canadian government, Steen said it’s also in the companies’ interest to remain in B.C., given its focus on copper projects in the province, such as the Highland Valley Copper Mine, and in South America.

“We're in a similar time zone to South America, which is where most of the world's future copper is going to come from,” said Steen, adding that B.C., as a mining capital, also has the infrastructure needed to host one of the world’s leading mining companies.

“So I don't really think there are risks [of them moving headquarters]. Mining is an industry that always carries some level of risk, but I think this combined company will be a very well operated company.”

Michael Goehring, president and CEO of the Mining Association of BC, said he and many of the association’s members believe the new company will bring positive change to the province’s mining sector.

“It's not every day that a large global miner like Anglo American decides to up stakes and move its head office to a different jurisdiction,” said Goehring.

The merger would provide the new company with a significantly larger balance sheet, enabling it to invest in existing B.C. development projects that were already under Teck’s ownership, he added.

The companies have committed to investing nearly $4.5 billion over the next five years, including up to $750 million at the Trail Operations in southeast B.C., and $750 million in advancing the Galore Creek and Schaft Creek mine copper development projects in northwest B.C.

“Now Teck will have the balance sheet to do this,” said Goehring. “They won't have to take on a joint venture partner in order to fund the development of those two projects, and that's good news.”

Pete Davis, the Kootenay-Rockies MLA and mining critic for the Conservative Party of B.C. said the $4.5-billion investment would also help build the infrastructure the province needs and create jobs at a critical time for B.C.’s economy.

“We need some infrastructure and investment in this industry. The mining industry can be a lot stronger than it is, and there's a lot of potential in the province to be able to grow it and help us cover our huge deficits,” said Davis.

“I think it's going to be a good thing for our province.”

The deal, if approved, could enhance Canada’s position in the international mining space, according to Theo Yameogo, EY Canada’s mining and metals leader. He said Canada’s global mining influence has waned over the last two decades as some major players have been lost to foreign takeovers.

In 2006, Inco Ltd., one of Canada’s premier nickel producers, was acquired by a Brazil’s Vale SA, and Falconbridge Ltd., a major base metals company, was taken over by Switzerland-based Xstrata, later absorbed by Glencore. A year later, Alcon Inc., one of the world’s top aluminum producer, was acquired by Rio Tinto.

“There was a time where keeping their quarters in Canada wasn't a big debate,” said Yameogo, pointing to the ongoing U.S. trade war.

“But when crisis happened, we realized that companies are citizens too. So it's very important to have companies in your own country that are aligned with the country’s expectations and ideas.”

The proposed company could serve as a Canadian voice in global discussions about the future of natural resources—something the country currently lacks, according to Yameogo.

“So to have a powerhouse is important,” he said.

“It's hard to see what's not to be like in the [new] firm, because it makes us reclaim, finally, what we have built over time.”

