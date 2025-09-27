Business News

Cactus Club co-founder Richard Jaffray's firm buys into the Keg

Buying into the Keg

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. One of the Keg Steakhouse + Bar locations is at the corner of Granville and Dunsmuir streets in downtown Vancouver.

An investment firm led by Cactus Club co-founder Richard Jaffray has bought a significant stake in the nearly 100-location Keg Restaurants Ltd., the company confirmed to BIV in an email on Friday.

No estimate for the size of LFG Growth Partners' investment was available.

BIV noticed earlier this week that LFG Growth Partners's website listed the Keg as one of its portfolio companies despite no press release being issued about its investment by either LFG Growth Partners or Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, which had been the Keg's sole owner through its Recipe Unlimited division.

Recipe Unlimited owns nearly 20 restaurant brands, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's and New York Fries.

BIV earlier this week was also sent an internal email from Keg president Nick Dean that has been confirmed as authentic.

"Effective today, the Keg will return to be a standalone company and will be spun out of Recipe Unlimited," Dean wrote on Sept. 16.

"The Keg will remain part of Fairfax and will report directly into a newly established board of directors. Richard Jaffray and his company, LFG Growth Partners have acquired a significant equity position in the Keg. The new board will be led by Richard as our executive chairman, to whom I will report to moving forward."

Jaffray did not respond to BIV's voicemail and text.

He did release a statement saying, "The Keg is an iconic Canadian brand built over 50 years, and it has become a celebrated name while expanding its presence across Canada and the U.S. I’ve always admired the Keg and have been a longtime customer. I am very much looking forward to working with Nick Dean and the entire team at The Keg to build on its incredible legacy.”

Jaffray has decades of experience in Vancouver's hospitality scene

Jaffray and Scott Morison co-founded the Cactus Club in 1988 with one store in North Vancouver. Morison then cashed out of the venture in 2005 and used the money to launch Browns Socialhouse, which has grown to now list 67 locations on its website.

Jaffray continued to build Cactus Club to 32 locations by February 2022, when he sold his stake in the venture to Vancouver's Fuller family, which had helped bankroll Cactus Club's start and owned shares since Day 1. The Fullers are known for owning Earls Kitchen + Bar Restaurants as well as Joey Restaurant Group, among other holdings.

No price tag was revealed when the Fullers bought Jaffray's Cactus Club stake but one hospitality sector insider told BIV this week that it was likely substantial.

Months after Jaffray's Cactus Club exit, in August 2022, he bought a large stake in Hawksworth Restaurant Group. The price for that transaction was also not public but Hawksworth founder David Hawksworth told BIV at the time that it was "hefty." That restaurant group not only owns the iconic Hawksworth Restaurant and Bel Cafe in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia but it also owns the restaurant Nightingale at 1017 West Hastings St.

The Keg, like Cactus Club, started in North Vancouver. Entrepreneur George Tidball opened the first location under the name Keg n’ Cleaver. Various owners entered the picture and in 1987 the U.K.-based company Whitbread bought the company. David Aisenstat, who had been a previous investor, bought the company from Whitbread in 1997.

Aisenstat told BIV in late 2013 that he had sold a 51 per cent stake in his chain of more than 100 steakhouses to Fairfax. That transaction officially closed in February 2014.

"I still have 49% and operational control for many years going forward," Aisenstat told BIV at the time. "The key with Fairfax's participation is that there will be more opportunities going forward."

Fairfax at the time was likely best known for owning a significant stake in Blackberry.

In 2018, Fairfax rolled the Keg into its Recipe Unlimited.

End to the Keg Royalties Income Fund

A separate transaction involving the Keg also completed this year.

It relates to the Keg Royalties Income Fund, which first launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002, and enabled the public to invest in the Keg.

The income fund owned trademarks and intellectual property and the Keg's operating company compensated it with royalties that the fund passed to unitholders in the form of monthly distributions.

Fairfax signed a letter of intent in May to buy the Keg’s income fund, with unitholders enticed to approve the deal by an offer for the company that far surpassed its then unit price.

Fairfax bid $18.60 per unit. Given that the fund’s units closed at $14.22 on the day before Fairfax made its offer, it was a 30.8 per cent premium on that value.

That transaction was announced to have closed in August.

The only remaining Vancouver-based restaurant income fund is Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF-UN).

North Vancouver-based A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. swallowed the former A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund last October and the combined company (TSX:AW) now trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.