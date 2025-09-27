Business News

Aritzia chairman urges Canada to eliminate de minimis exemptions

Should exemption be axed?

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. Aritzia founder and executive chair Brian Hill spoke Thursday at the Retail West conference in Vancouver

Aritzia Inc. executive chair and founder Brian Hill and other Canadian retailers are urging the Canadian government to eliminate its de minimis duty-exemption policy in the wake of the U.S. government eliminating its policy to not charge duty on small shipments valued at US$800 or less.

For goods shipments to Canadians from the U.S. and Mexico valued at $150 or less, Canada does not charge any duties. It also does not charge any taxes on those shipments if the value is $40 or less, explained Miller Thomson's Vancouver managing partner Daniel Kiselbach, who specializes in de minimis law.

With the U.S.'s duty-exemption rate now US$0, there is no reason for Canada to continue to have its de minimis exemption levels where they are, Hill said.

"If the U.S. is at zero, we should be at zero," he said Thursday on stage in a question-and-answer session at the Retail Council of Canada's (RCC) Retail West trade show.

"Why is it advantageous for foreign retail, foreign product companies, foreign retailers, or whatever, to be able to ship into Canada duty-free, and we are having to pay duty on it," he said.

Aritzia pays duties because it imports large volumes of products. It then distributes some products to stores and pieces together some direct shipments to e-commerce customers.

He said Aritzia's small shipments to Americans out of Canadian distribution centres have essentially stopped because the U.S. ended its de minimis duty-exemption policy.

"We were shipping 70 per cent of our e-commerce business out of our DC [distribution centres] in Toronto and Vancouver, and now that's gone to zero almost overnight," he said.

Hill said the situation is "frustrating me a little bit."

He estimated that his company is at a 20 per cent duty disadvantage because it has to pay duty to bring its products into the country.

"Why is Shein, and all these people still shipping into Canada and not paying duty," he asked, referring to shipments valued at $150 or less.

"We're creating jobs here. Some of the international players create retail jobs here, but we have got 1,500 people in our offices. We probably have another 1,500 people in our distribution centres. We have 500 people in our concierge centres, our call centres, and they're all in Canada."

De minimis rates have long been a point of contention in trade negotiations.

In the last round of free trade talks, the U.S. wanted Canada's de minimis exemption rate to match its own, noted M.E. LeBlanc & Company Inc. principal and podcaster Michael LeBlanc, who was interviewing Hill on stage.

Hill commended the RCC for what he called "great work" lobbying to get the Canadian government to negotiate to be able to have a lower de minimis rate than what was the case in the U.S. Time has come, however, to end that policy because the U.S. has eliminated the duty exemption, he stressed.

BIV spoke with retailers at the conference who sided with Hill.

Cameron Conn, CEO of Vancouver's Champlain Apparel Inc., told BIV he thinks Hill is "correct" that it is unfair to Canadian retailers for the Canadian government to have a de minimis duty-exemption policy when the U.S. has eliminated its one.

His company generates more than $1 million in annual revenue mostly through wholesale sales to clothing retailers such as Harry Rosen, Sporting Life and Plenty. It also has a vibrant e-commerce business.

Some of Champlain Apparel's online sales are direct to Americans, though most are to Canadians, Conn told BIV.

He is continuing to provide those online sales to Americans even though the profit margin is much less than it once was, he said.

Time will tell if that continues.

"I'm waiting to get those bills back to really understand how much that's undercutting the margin, and if I can continue to financially do that," he said of the new U.S. duties on small shipments as well as new tariffs the U.S. has levied on Chinese-made goods, given that Champlain Apparel's products are made in China.

"If not, we will have to shut down our U.S. traffic and really focus on the Canadian market."

Kiselbach told BIV that the point of not charging duty on small shipments is that going through the process of inspecting shipments and levying charges on them could cost as much money as the revenue that the actions bring in.

If the federal government were to drop its de minimis duty-exemption policy, it would likely place the burden of levying the duties on courier companies, he added.

That could add costs for those companies.

"They're already doing that work," Kiselbach said of the courier companies.

"Now, when I get something from UPS, I might have to pay taxes that are owing on something before I get it."