Business News

Proposed Anglo Teck merger may hinge on home base

Merger may hinge on HQ

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Parr Business Law managing partner Steve Parr specializes in helping business owners incorporate their ventures.

The fate of Vancouver-based Teck Resources’ (TSX:TECK-B) proposed merger with London, England’s Anglo American plc (LSE:AAL) is likely to hinge on where the resulting entity is based.

The Globe and Mail, citing unauthorized sources, reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Anglo American to move the resulting company’s headquarters to Canada if it wanted the deal approved.

Unfortunately, the answer to where the proposed Anglo Teck company is to be based varies depending on the criteria considered.

The two companies on Sept. 9 announced their plan to combine to create a $70-billion venture that would rank among the world’s top five copper producers, with 1.35 million tonnes in output per year.

The company stressed that Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad and CFO John Heasley would move to Vancouver and keep their roles in the newly named Anglo Teck.

Teck CEO Jonathan Price would become Anglo Teck’s deputy CEO.

The fanfare about the U.K. executives moving to Vancouver was likely intended to underscore the company’s position that Vancouver will be the new entity’s head office.

Price added on a conference call that the combined entity would also invest $4.5 billion in Canada within a five-year period.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has said in media scrums that the deal “must be according to our national security concerns and objectives, including economic security.”

The pact is subject to approval under the Investment Canada Act, a mechanism that the government could use to block the deal if it deems it to not be in Canada’s national interest.

Canada, for example, blocked BHP Group (ASX:BHP)’s 2010 attempt to take over what was then known as PotashCorp. (now Nutrien Ltd. [TSX:NTR]) because it determined that the combination was not in its national interest.

Nonetheless, Anglo American has been emphatic that the future merged company would have a Vancouver head office.

“Anglo Teck’s head office is to be based here in Vancouver,” Wanblad said in a Sept. 9 conference call. “This makes logical sense. Our assets are mainly based in the Western Hemisphere, which means that our senior management will be in the right time zone.”

Price added later in the call that the executive roles based in Vancouver are “expected to remain in place in perpetuity.”

Of course, that sentiment could change.

What determines where companies are based and does it matter?

Having top executives based in a city where the company has a large workforce and leases substantial real estate might be enough for many people to agree that the company is indeed based in that city.

The problem is that Teck and Anglo American made clear in the conference call that Anglo Teck would be incorporated in the U.K. with its primary stock exchange listing being on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

It plans to keep its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and apply for listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Wanblad said.

Teck is incorporated in Canada and has listings on the TSX and NYSE.

Anglo Teck’s planned London incorporation would mean that even if the company does obtain a listing on the TSX, it would not be eligible to be in the TSX Composite Index, because that index only includes Canadian incorporated companies.

Price said Anglo Teck would be “unlikely to get index inclusion on other exchanges because that’s usually connected to primary listing’s domicile.”

When Wanblad first noted that the U.K. would be where the combined entity is incorporated, he explained that the jurisdiction has “strong governance frameworks, access to global capital, and a deep investor base that understands the mining sector.”

Canada arguably also has those attributes, capital markets experts told BIV.

Odlum Brown chief investment officer Murray Leith told BIV that the location where a company is incorporated is at most a minor consideration when he decides to invest in an entity.

“I care about the liquidity of the stock and where it trades,” he said.

“Who is running the show matters a lot more than where they’re running it from.”

Companies that are part of major stock exchange indexes can see more demand from investors because those who run passive index funds must buy those companies’ shares in relation to their weights in stock exchange indexes.

This is likely why, for example, shares in Robinhood Markets Inc. (Nasdaq:HOOD) soared 15 per cent on Sept. 8, after S&P Global said that it was adding the company to replace Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq:CZR) in the world’s most invested stock exchange index, the S&P 500 index.

While investors in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that passively track the TSX Composite Index would no longer have exposure to Teck Resources, the new Anglo Teck could be part of index funds that track Britain’s Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 index.

Investors in the past couple decades have increasingly put money into non-actively managed index funds, according to business author Josh Brown’s 2024 book You Weren’t Supposed to See That.

He noted that passive mutual funds had just three per cent of the industry’s assets under management in 1995. A decade later, passive index funds accounted for 14 per cent of assets under management in the industry at large.

By 2020, that percentage had risen to 41 per cent. By 2024, about 50 per cent of the industry’s assets under management were in passive index funds, according to Brown.

Part of the reason for that shift is that passive index-mirroring ETFs have much lower management fees than actively managed funds, and they have tended to outperform actively managed funds, according to Brown’s research.

Leith is not convinced that that this trend is permanent.

“Things cycle,” he said. “I’m absolutely certain that they’ll cycle again, and that stock pickers will have their day in the sun.”

Incorporation locations can impact bottom lines

Parr Business Law managing partner John Parr, who specializes in helping business owners incorporate their ventures, told BIV that tax consequences stem from where a business incorporates.

Exactly what those are, however, can be complicated because it depends on which other jurisdictions the company operates and how those other jurisdictions tax businesses.

“It depends on what the nature is of the economic activity, and whether the jurisdiction that they’re selling into is going to capture some of that activity and tax it,” Parr said.

“If they are taxing it, then you need to look at whether there’s a tax treaty in place between the home jurisdiction—B.C., in this case—and the foreign jurisdiction.”

Other tax complications for companies include the nature of the ownership structure. Such as, for example, whether the company is an unlimited liability corporation, Parr said.

“There is the maritime example that is sort of a classic thing that you see: ships flying the flags of low corporate tax jurisdictions,” he added.

Delaware is a common place for companies to incorporate because courts in that state have what Parr called a “very streamlined set of business-friendly dispute resolution mechanisms.”

Companies may incorporate in different jurisdictions, he said.

Indeed, a B.C.-based company that does substantial business in multiple Canadian provinces should incorporate in each of those provinces, Parr said.

The company may also incorporate federally.

But that is “not a shortcut” as the company would still need to incorporate in each province where there is substantial business, Parr said.

He said defining the meaning of “substantial business” can be tricky.

But it generally means that the company has a full-time employee in the province, is leasing real estate or has storefronts and a permanent office.

Incorporating usually costs a few thousand dollars initially with ongoing costs being about $500 per year.

Parr advises business owners to be sure that they are conducting annual maintenance on their incorporation by creating and filing new documents.

Because if they do not do this, they may have to do so at a later date, and costs could subqequently go up even more than previously expected, he said.