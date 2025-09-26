Business News

Statistics Canada says tourism spending up 0.9 per cent in second quarter at $26.5B

Photo: The Canadian Press Tourists line up to take an Aquabus water taxi tour of False Creek, from Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Statistics Canada says total tourism spending in the second quarter rose 0.9 per cent as an increase in domestic travel was offset in part by fewer visitors from the U.S.

The agency says total tourism spending for the second quarter totalled $26.5 billion.

The results come as Canadians have been opting to spend their vacations domestically or travel to destinations other than the U.S. following President Donald Trump's tariffs and rhetoric about making Canada the 51st state.

Domestic tourism spending rose 2.9 per cent to $20.6 billion for the April-to-June period.

But the increase was offset by a 5.3 per cent drop in spending by international visitors in Canada to $5.9 billion for the quarter.

Statistics Canada says overnight travel to Canada by international visitors dropped 6.9 per cent in the second quarter, while overnight travel from the U.S. fell 10.2 per cent.