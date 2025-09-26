276247
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.2 per cent in July

The Canadian Press - Sep 26, 2025 / 7:00 am | Story: 574585
The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023.  

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.2 per cent in July, the first increase in four months.

However, its early estimate for August indicated that real GDP for that month was essentially unchanged.

The agency says the growth in July was driven by goods-producing industries which grew 0.6 per cent for the month.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector added 1.4 per cent in July as mining and quarrying, except oil and gas, rose 2.6 per cent. The oil and gas extraction subsector grew 0.9 per cent in July.

The manufacturing sector grew 0.7 per cent as durable goods manufacturing grew 1.0 per cent. Non-durable goods manufacturing rose 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, services-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent as the transportation and warehousing sector rose 0.6 per cent. The retail trade sector fell 1.0 per cent.

 

