Trump to put import taxes on pharmaceutical drugs, kitchen cabinets, furniture and heavy trucks

Trump reveals new tariffs

Josh Boak, The Associated Press - Sep 25, 2025 / 4:50 pm | Story: 574527
President Donald Trump walks out to greet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photo: The Canadian Press
President Donald Trump walks out to greet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will put import taxes of 100% on pharmaceutical drugs, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on upholstered furniture and 25% on heavy trucks starting on Oct. 1.

The posts on his social media site showed that Trump's devotion to tariffs did not end with the trade frameworks and import taxes that were launched in August, a reflection of the president's confidence that taxes will help to reduce the government's budget deficit while increasing domestic manufacturing. But the additional tariffs risk intensifying inflation that is already elevated, as well as slowing economic growth, as employers getting acclimated to Trump's previous import taxes grapple with new levels of uncertainty.

Trump said on Truth Social that the pharmaceutical tariffs would not apply to companies that are building manufacturing plants in the United States, which he defined as either “breaking ground” or being “under construction.”

Trump said that foreign manufacturers of furniture and cabinetry were flooding the United States with their products and that tariffs must be applied “for National Security and other reasons.”

Trump said that foreign-made heavy trucks and parts are hurting domestic producers.

