Business News

Air Canada lowers full-year guidance on strike impact, estimated at $375M

Air Canada lowers guidance

Photo: The Canadian Press Air Canada travellers load their luggage at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Air Canada says it has lowered its guidance for the year after taking a hit from the flight attendant strike that took place earlier this summer.

The Montreal-based airline says in a press release that it estimates a loss of $375 million on operating income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Air Canada says that it now expects to make between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

This is in comparison the the airline's previous 2025 guidance that it suspended in August, which projected adjusted EBITDA between $3.2 billion and $3.6 billion.

The Air Canada flight attendant strike lasted three days and ended on Aug. 19, though it took longer to ramp up to full operations.

Earlier this month, Air Canada flight attendants massively rejected the employer's wage offer, with the airline saying the wage portion will now be referred to mediation as previously agreed to by both sides.