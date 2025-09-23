276078
280526
Business News  

Canadian-resident return trips from U.S. in July was down 32.4 per cent

Return trips from U.S. down

The Canadian Press - Sep 23, 2025 / 8:32 am | Story: 573951
The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.  

Statistics Canada says more U.S. residents came to Canada in July than Canadian residents returned from the U.S. for only the second time in nearly two decades, excluding the pandemic period.

The same imbalance happened in June this year, but before that it was June 2006 when it last occurred, excluding August and September in 2021 during the pandemic.

The shift has come as Canadians have shunned travel to the U.S. in the face of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in July was down 32.4 per cent year over year at nearly 2.6 million, while the number of trips to Canada by U.S. residents fell 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago to almost 3.3 million.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says the number of trips to Canada by overseas residents in July was up 10.3 per cent from the same month last year. Arrivals in July from those in Europe and Asia both posted increases of 10.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from overseas in July increased 8.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (5)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.160
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals44.230.12
Decisive Dividend Corp7.10.03
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0
Rev Exploration Corp0.4-0.03
274215
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin120044.06+0.02%
Ethereum4024.56-0.09%
Dash58.18-3.23%
Litecoin107.2-0.14%
Ripple2.555+0.35%
EOS0.2137-0.47%
Dogecoin0.1701+0.00%
Cardano0.5009-0.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5218011
305-1056 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$322,500
more details
272790
280578
Press Room