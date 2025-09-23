Business News

CPP Investments buying stake in Sempra Infrastructure

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has signed a deal to buy a 13 per cent indirect equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners from Sempra for about US$3 billion.

Sempra Infrastructure develops, owns, and operates natural gas pipelines, power generation and liquefied natural gas export facilities in the United States and Mexico.

The company also owns and operates more than 1,600 megawatts of renewable generation and a natural gas-fired power plant.

CPP Investments is making the investment alongside affiliates of private equity firm KKR and an existing investor in Sempra Infrastructure.

Max Biagosch, senior managing director, global head of real assets, at CPP Investments says natural gas has an important role to play in the global energy transition, and LNG infrastructure is central to meeting rising global demand and supporting long-term transition goals.

The deal transaction is expected close next year, subject to regulatory and other approvals and closing conditions.