Business News

Former Rogers Communications chief executive Nadir Mohamed dies

Photo: The Canadian Press Nadir Mohamed, former president and chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc., smiles in a picture taken at the company's annual meeting in Toronto on April 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Rogers Communications Inc. says former chief executive Nadir Mohamed has died. He was 69.

Rogers executive chair Edward Rogers called Mohamed "an exceptional leader, a deeply respected executive and a generous person who led Rogers during an extraordinary time of change for our company and industry."

"He contributed immensely to our long-term success and made meaningful contributions to our community and our country," Rogers said in a statement accompanying the news.

Mohamed joined the company in August 2000 and served as president and CEO of Rogers Wireless from 2001 to 2005.

He was appointed president and chief operating officer in 2005 before he succeeded Ted Rogers as president and CEO in 2009.

Mohamed retired from Rogers in January 2014.

“Nadir was a remarkable leader who played a pivotal role at Rogers and the broader Canadian business community,” said Rogers president and chief executive officer Tony Staffieri.

“He meaningfully contributed to Rogers legacy of innovative firsts, and he passionately contributed to Canada’s innovation agenda. He was a gracious leader, and a true class act."

Mohamed later served as chairman of Alignvest Management Corporation, a Toronto-based investment firm.

The company mourned his passing in a LinkedIn post Friday, calling him "a visionary leader whose legacy will continue to shape Canada’s business and innovation landscape for generations."

"Nadir was a rare combination of intellect, integrity, and empathy," said Alignvest co-founder and managing partner Reza Satchu in a statement.

"He led with quiet strength and inspired everyone around him to be better. His impact on Canadian business and entrepreneurship is immeasurable — but more than that, he was a dear friend whose wisdom and kindness touched us all."

Mohamed was also co-founder and chair of ScaleUP Ventures and chair of DMZ Ventures. He served as a board member of Tennis Canada, Toronto Metropolitan University and the UHN Foundation.

He was a founding board member of NEXT Canada.

Mohamed was appointed a member of the Order of Canada in 2019.