Business News  

Automakers could be on the hook for billions under EV mandate if sales don't ramp up

EV sales need to ramp up

The Canadian Press - Sep 19, 2025 / 8:14 am | Story: 573342
An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.  

Automakers are warning they could be on the hook for billions of dollars in credit purchases if Canada's electric vehicle mandate is enforced as written, and sales don't ramp up.

Speaking to a Parliamentary committee on Thursday, the head of the Canadian organization representing Ford, General Motors and Stellantis said automakers already have deals lined up with companies like Tesla to buy credits to close expected sales deficits, which could cost the industry more than $3 billion by 2030.

The EV sales mandate requires automakers to have a certain percentage of new car, SUV and light-duty truck sales be zero-emission vehicles — which includes plug-in hybrids.

If companies don't meet their sales targets, they can build charging stations for credits to cover up to 10 per cent of their sales target.

Any additional credits carmakers will need to buy from companies like Tesla who have sold more EVs than required.

The government paused the mandate for 2026 earlier this month and launched a 60-day review, but Canada's automakers have called for its full repeal.

 

