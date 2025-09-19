Kelowna's Homepage
Thursday, Dec 25
Merry Christmas!
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 0.8 per cent in July at $69.6 billion

Retail sales down 0.8 %

The Canadian Press - Sep 19, 2025 / 7:06 am | Story: 573328
Customers shop for produce at T&T Supermarket's location in Toronto's Fairview Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Photo: The Canadian Press
Customers shop for produce at T&T Supermarket's location in Toronto's Fairview Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2024.  

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.8 per cent to $69.6 billion in July as shoppers spent less at supermarkets and grocery stores.

However, the agency said its advance estimate for August pointed to an increase of 1.0 per cent for overall retail sales for that month though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Statistics Canada says retail sales in July were down in eight of the nine subsectors it tracks with motor vehicle and parts dealers as the only group to increase with a gain of 0.2 per cent.

Sales at food and beverage retailers fell 1.3 per cent as sales at supermarkets and other grocery retailers fell 2.5 per cent. Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers also dropped 2.9 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 1.2 per cent in July.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.8 per cent in July.

 

