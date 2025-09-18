279882
New Brunswick recalls 22 Lion electric school buses after fire in Montreal

The Canadian Press - Sep 18, 2025 / 2:14 pm | Story: 573209
Lion electric school buses are parked at the Autobus Beaconsfield-Scolaire Élite depot in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, after the government pulled the electric buses off the roads in the province following a fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Photo: The Canadian Press
Lion electric school buses are parked at the Autobus Beaconsfield-Scolaire Élite depot in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, after the government pulled the electric buses off the roads in the province following a fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 New Brunswick says it has recalled 22 Lion electric school buses for inspection after one of the company's buses caught fire last week in Montreal.

The province's decision comes after Quebec pulled all its 1,200 Lion buses from the roads for inspection after the fire, which did not cause injuries.

Chuck Chiasson, New Brunswick transportation minister, says his department issued the recall notice on Friday following direction from Lion.

Chiasson says the Anglophone East school district has 11 Lion buses, Anglophone South has 10, and Francophone Sud has one.

He adds that the province is working with school districts to ensure students have transportation while the inspections are carried out.

The Quebec federation of bus operators has said all the buses were expected to be back in service across the province by Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

