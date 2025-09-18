Business News

Sportsnet and Apple TV reach deal to simulcast potential Blue Jays clincher broadcast

Sportsnet, Apple TV deal

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a Major League Baseball game on Sept. 15, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Baseball fans will now be able to watch the Toronto Blue Jays' potential playoff clincher Friday night in Kansas City on the team's regular broadcast home in Canada.

Sportsnet, the club's Canadian rights-holder, said Thursday it had struck a deal with Apple TV to simulcast the game on Rogers airwaves.

Entering Thursday's games, Toronto's magic number to clinch a post-season berth was three.

Before the deal, only Apple TV subscribers would have been able to watch the Blue Jays' series opener against the Royals, which could seal Toronto's spot in the 12-team post-season.

"This is a really exciting time of year for Blue Jays fans, and we wanted to try and find a way for Canadians to watch Friday's game on Sportsnet, especially at this pivotal moment of the season," a Rogers spokesperson said in an email. "In working with the Blue Jays, Major League Baseball and Apple TV, glad we found a way."

Sportsnet and the Blue Jays are owned by Rogers Communications.

Almost all Blue Jays games air on the national sports network. A handful of Toronto games throughout the 162-game season air on Apple TV+ as part of the streamer's partnership with MLB.

In a post on its website, Sportsnet said it will carry the Apple TV+ production of the game broadcast. The network added it would produce its regular pre-game show and post-game coverage.

Sportsnet said it recently approached MLB to engage the streamer on a potential deal.

In its website post, Sportsnet said that MLB facilitated an agreement, which will also see Apple TV take over exclusive broadcast rights of Toronto's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 26.

The regular season continues through Sept. 28.

Toronto last made the playoffs in 2023. The Blue Jays were swept in their last three post-season appearances dating back to 2020.

Toronto hasn't won a post-season game since making a second straight American League Championship Series appearance in 2016. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993.