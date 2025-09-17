Business News

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 2.5% as U.S. tariff risks shift

Key lending rate cut

Photo: The Canadian Press Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, right, and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers are seen during a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

UPDATE: 7:33 a.m.

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the central bank worries less about inflation risks and more about a slowing economy.

The Bank of Canada’s policy rate now stands at 2.5 per cent, breaking a streak of three consecutive holds since March.

Governor Tiff Macklem said the risks have shifted since the Bank of Canada’s last interest rate decision in July.

Cracks in the labour market and a sharp drop in exports are threatening growth, he said, while earlier signs of underlying inflation pressure are fading.

“With a weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation, governing council judged that a reduction in the policy rate was appropriate to better balance the risks,” he said in prepared remarks.

Annual inflation stood at 1.9 per cent in August, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday, with core inflation figures holding around three per cent year-over-year.

But the Bank of Canada, looking at a broader range of indicators, still sees underlying inflation holding at around 2.5 per cent.

Macklem also said the federal government’s decision to drop most retaliatory tariffs against the United States at the start of this month will take some fuel out of inflation.

The national unemployment rate meanwhile rose to 7.1 per cent after Canada’s economy shed more than 100,000 jobs across July and August. Real gross domestic product fell 1.6 per cent annualized in the second quarter.

Economists expect employers were rushing to get ahead of U.S. tariffs in the first quarter, pulling forward activity and driving the second-quarter contraction.

Macklem said that while there are still a lot of unknowns tied to U.S. tariffs and the global trade disruption, “near-term uncertainty may have come down a little.”

He said there was a “clear consensus” among governing council to cut the policy rate Wednesday. Economists widely expected the move heading into the announcement.

CIBC senior economist Katherine Judge said in a note to clients Wednesday that the economy is "losing resilience" and inflation should remain well contained moving forward.

She argued that will set the central bank up for another cut at its next decision on Oct. 29.

The Bank of Canada signalled it will keep looking on a shorter horizon than usual as it tries to set monetary policy in a constantly shifting environment.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, highlighted in a note that the central bank dropped from its statement a reference to the possible need for future rate reductions.

Monetary policymakers will be looking at how export activity evolves and whether costs from the trade disruption are passed on to consumers as it gauges where to take the policy rate next.

Brown said the Bank of Canada's focus on inflation expectations and the ways the trade dispute could spillover into household activity are telling.

"That leaves the door to another interest rate cut this year if, as we expect, economic growth remains weak while core inflation pressures remain under control," he said.

UPDATE 7:10 a.m.

The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent.

The central bank says risks have shifted toward a weakening economy and away from rising inflation since its last decision in July.

Full text of rate decision:

The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, with the Bank Rate at 2.75 per cent and the deposit rate at 2.45 per cent.

After remaining resilient to sharply higher U.S. tariffs and ongoing uncertainty, global economic growth is showing signs of slowing. In the United States, business investment has been strong but consumers are cautious and employment gains have slowed. U.S. inflation has picked up in recent months as businesses appear to be passing on some tariff costs to consumer prices. Growth in the euro area has moderated as U.S. tariffs affect trade. China’s economy held up in the first half of the year but growth appears to be softening as investment weakens. Global oil prices are close to their levels assumed in the July Monetary Policy Report (MPR). Financial conditions have eased further, with higher equity prices and lower bond yields. Canada’s exchange rate has been stable relative to the US dollar.

Canada’s GDP declined by about 1.5 per cent in the second quarter, as expected, with tariffs and trade uncertainty weighing heavily on economic activity. Exports fell by 27 per cent in the second quarter, a sharp reversal from first-quarter gains when companies were rushing orders to get ahead of tariffs. Business investment also declined in the second quarter. Consumption and housing activity both grew at a healthy pace. In the months ahead, slow population growth and the weakness in the labour market will likely weigh on household spending.

Employment has declined in the past two months since the Bank’s July MPR was published. Job losses have largely been concentrated in trade-sensitive sectors, while employment growth in the rest of the economy has slowed, reflecting weak hiring intentions. The unemployment rate has moved up since March, hitting 7.1 per cent in August, and wage growth has continued to ease.

CPI inflation was 1.9 per cent in August, the same as at the time of the July MPR. Excluding taxes, inflation was 2.4 per cent. Preferred measures of core inflation have been around three per cent in recent months, but on a monthly basis the upward momentum seen earlier this year has dissipated. A broader range of indicators, including alternative measures of core inflation and the distribution of price changes across CPI components, continue to suggest underlying inflation is running around 2.5 per cent. The federal government’s recent decision to remove most retaliatory tariffs on imported goods from the U.S. will mean less upward pressure on the prices of these goods going forward.

With a weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation, Governing Council judged that a reduction in the policy rate was appropriate to better balance the risks. Looking ahead, the disruptive effects of shifts in trade will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic activity. Governing Council is proceeding carefully, with particular attention to the risks and uncertainties. Governing Council will be assessing how exports evolve in the face of U.S. tariffs and changing trade relationships; how much this spills over into business investment, employment, and household spending; how the cost effects of trade disruptions and reconfigured supply chains are passed on to consumer prices; and how inflation expectations evolve.

The Bank is focused on ensuring that Canadians continue to have confidence in price stability through this period of global upheaval. We will support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled.

ORIGINAL 6:14 a.m.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision today, where it's widely expected to lower its key lending rate.

A quarter-point cut would bring the central bank's benchmark rate down to 2.5 per cent after three consecutive holds at 2.75 per cent.

The bank received a last-minute look at the latest inflation data when Statistics Canada reported its consumer price index for August yesterday.

The report showed consumer prices rose 1.9 per cent in August year-over-year, up from 1.7 per cent in July, though it was a tick below economists' expectations.

Most economists say they believe the Bank of Canada will still cut rates today despite the inflation increase because the economy has weakened in recent months under the weight of tariffs and the labour market has slowed.

However, RBC Economics says a rate hold is still on the table because the economy has shown signs of a rebound in the third quarter, core inflation remains sticky and fiscal stimulus in the upcoming federal budget could risk pushing inflation up in the months ahead.