Joly says Teck and Anglo haven't done enough so far to show merger has net benefit

Photo: The Canadian Press The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa would want to see longer-term commitments to Canada if Vancouver's Teck Resources Ltd. is allowed to merge with U.K.-based miner Anglo American PLC.

"There have been conversations with the companies, and clearly we wanted to make sure that there would be a net benefit to Canada. But I think right now that it’s not enough," Joly said as she headed into a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

While the short term matters, she said, "Also we need to think about longer term and how can we make sure that ultimately we create jobs, but we have a strong headquarters, not only now but also for the next decade."

Joly said further conversations are needed and she plans to speak to the CEOs of both companies next week.

In announcing the deal last week, the companies said the combination would create a $70-billion copper mining powerhouse called Anglo Teck with headquarters and top executives based in Vancouver. They pitched it as a "merger of equals" even though Anglo American is worth more than double Teck.

The deal is subject to review under the Investment Canada Act, which can be used to block deals deemed against the national interest.

The federal government announced changes to the act in March to take into account Canada’s economic security.

Teck and Anglo American have committed about $4.5 billion in spending in Canada over five years as part of the deal. However, a significant portion of that has already been announced by Teck, including the mine life extension of its Highland Valley copper mine. Construction on that $2.4-billion project southwest of Kamloops, B.C., began last week.

There's also up to $750 million in spending for the so-called Golden Triangle in northwest B.C., where Teck part-owns both the Galore Creek and Schaft Creek projects. Teck halted development of the Galore Creek mine back in 2007 because of rising capital costs and development timelines, and it still hasn't seen production.

Spending promises also include up to $750 million for the Trail smelter for a strategic metals initiative, which could see it add copper refining to the existing lead and zinc production.

As well, the companies have promised at least $300 million in critical minerals exploration and technology in Canada.

"This merger of equals will create a Canadian-based global critical minerals champion, with significant economic, social, and strategic benefits for Canada," Teck spokesperson Dale Steeves said in an emailed statement.

"We look forward to engaging with the government of Canada through the (Investment Canada Act) process about this opportunity to strengthen Canada’s critical minerals sector."