Air Transat pilots file notice of dispute in contract talks, seeks conciliator

Air Transat pilots file notice

The Canadian Press - Sep 15, 2025 / 10:59 am | Story: 572404
People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The union representing pilots at Air Transat has filed a notice of dispute with the federal labour minister, seeking the appointment of a conciliator in their contract talks with the company.

The Air Transat Master Executive Council, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, says it has been in talks with the company since January, but negotiations have stalled.

The union says the notice of dispute means Ottawa has up to 15 days to appoint a federal conciliator after which the two sides will be obligated to meet for a minimum of 60 days while the conciliator attempts to help both sides reach a deal.

Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat MEC, says the union's goal is a contract that reflects the realities of the industry today, ensures fair compensation, enshrines job protections and improves the quality of life for its pilots.

Air Transat is part of travel company Transat AT Inc.

The contract talks at Air Transat follow a labour dispute at rival Air Canada that saw flights cancelled when that airline's flight attendants went on strike.

