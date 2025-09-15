Business News

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 2.5 per cent in July at $70.3B

Manufacturing sales up

Photo: The Canadian Press Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.5 per cent to $70.3 billion in July, helped by strength in the transportation equipment subsector.

The agency says sales of transportation equipment rose 8.6 per cent to $11.4 billion, boosted by an 11.4 per cent increase in sales of motor vehicles and a 7.2 per cent gain in motor vehicle parts. Aerospace products and parts sales also rose 6.5 per cent.

Sales for the petroleum and coal products subsector climbed 6.2 per cent to $7.2 billion in July.

On a constant dollar basis, manufacturing sales gained 1.6 per cent month-over-month in July.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 1.2 per cent to $86 billion in July.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding those items, increased 0.8 per cent in July.