B.C. public service job action escalates with overtime ban at liquor warehouses

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union clap as union President Paul Finch speaks, outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.

A union representing British Columbia's public service workers say it is escalating its job action by starting an overtime ban at several Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses.

The BC General Employees' Union says in a statement that the overtime ban is effective today and applies to distribution centres in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops as well as at the Liquor Distribution Branch's head office in Burnaby.

The union says the escalation expands the number of public service workers engaged in job action in B.C. to more than 6,000.

Job action that includes pickets across B.C. is in its second week as members seek higher compensation to address increasing cost-of-living concerns among other issues.

The union says the province has not returned to bargaining with a new offer, adding that the Ministry of Finance's description of members' last proposal is mischaracterizing workers' position on wages.

The BCGEU says it proposes an 8.25 per cent wage increase over two years, while the province has said the union wants a 15.75 per cent compensation increase, including both wages and allowances.

The ministry had said the government's offer when talks ended was a 4.5 per cent compensation increase over two years.