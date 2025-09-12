279882
Business News  

B.C. public service job action escalates with overtime ban at liquor warehouses

Overtime ban implemented

The Canadian Press - | Story: 571940
Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union clap as union President Paul Finch speaks, outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Photo: The Canadian Press
Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union clap as union President Paul Finch speaks, outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.  

A union representing British Columbia's public service workers say it is escalating its job action by starting an overtime ban at several Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses.

The BC General Employees' Union says in a statement that the overtime ban is effective today and applies to distribution centres in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops as well as at the Liquor Distribution Branch's head office in Burnaby.

The union says the escalation expands the number of public service workers engaged in job action in B.C. to more than 6,000.

Job action that includes pickets across B.C. is in its second week as members seek higher compensation to address increasing cost-of-living concerns among other issues.

The union says the province has not returned to bargaining with a new offer, adding that the Ministry of Finance's description of members' last proposal is mischaracterizing workers' position on wages.

The BCGEU says it proposes an 8.25 per cent wage increase over two years, while the province has said the union wants a 15.75 per cent compensation increase, including both wages and allowances.

The ministry had said the government's offer when talks ended was a 4.5 per cent compensation increase over two years.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (15)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.160
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals43.493.94
Decisive Dividend Corp7-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0650.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.4250.03
274216
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin121531.99+2.16%
Ethereum4051.01+3.63%
Dash52.68+0.13%
Litecoin106.33+1.43%
Ripple2.623+2.30%
EOS0.1991-5.23%
Dogecoin0.1772+1.73%
Cardano0.5091+0.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5215044
16-415 COMMONWEALTH RD
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
273739
273987
Press Room
277897