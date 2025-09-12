Statistics Canada reports value of building permits down 0.1% in July to $11.9B

Photo: The Canadian Press Senakw, an Indigenous-led housing development under construction, is silhouetted in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Statistics Canada says the total monthly value of building permits in Canada ticked 0.1 per cent in July to $11.9 billion, driven lower by the non-residential sector which was largely offset by a rise in the residential sector.

The agency says the total monthly value of non-residential permits decreased 5.8 per cent to $4.6 billion in July.

On the residential side, the total monthly value of permits issued rose 3.8 per cent to $7.3 billion in July as the value for permits for single-family homes increased 5.9 per cent to $2.6 billion.

Multi-unit construction intentions grew 2.7 per cent to $4.7 billion.

A total of 20,000 multi-unit dwellings and 4,100 single-family homes were authorized in July across Canada, up 1.9 per cent from the previous month.

On a constant dollar basis, the total value of building permits was down 0.3 per cent in July from the previous month and 8.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis.