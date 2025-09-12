Canada Post union set to give update on postal service bargaining saga

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

The union representing Canada Post workers is set to give an update this morning on negotiations with the Crown corporation.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET to answer questions and address what it calls misinformation about the bargaining process, which has dragged on now for more than a year and a half.

Late last month, the union responded to Canada Post's latest offers with a proposal that called for higher wages but made some allowances for part-time workers.

The postal service has yet to respond formally to those proposals but has asked the union to align its expectations with Canada Post's dire financial realities.

The Crown corporation says it's bleeding millions of dollars a day as uncertainty around labour negotiations hurts its business.

The postal workers' union has banned overtime work since late May but has not taken to the picket lines since the federal government intervened in a strike over the holiday season last year.