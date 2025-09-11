280782
Household debt-to-income ratio ticked higher in Q2: Statistics Canada

Debt-to-income ratio grows

The Canadian Press - | Story: 571709
Credit cards shown on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Photo: The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income ticked higher in the second quarter as debt grew faster than income.  

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income ticked higher in the second quarter as debt grew faster than income.

The agency says the ratio of household credit market debt to disposable income rose to 174.9 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 1.1 per cent.

In other words, Statistics Canada says there was $1.75 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the second quarter.

The household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of disposable income — ticked up to 14.41 per cent in the quarter, an increase from 14.37 per cent.

The results came as the pace of household credit market borrowing slowed to a seasonally adjusted $31.6 billion in the quarter, down from $34.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The total seasonally adjusted stock of household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, and mortgage and non-mortgage loans, rose one per cent to surpass $3.1 trillion in the second quarter, with mortgages accounting for almost 75 per cent of the total.

 

