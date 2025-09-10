Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian departing company at end of week

Photo: The Canadian Press In this file photo, Kaz Nejatian, COO of Shopify, speaks at the Collision conference in Toronto, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Shopify's chief operating officer is leaving the e-commerce software company.

In a regulatory filing dated today, the company says Kaz Nejatian's last day with the company will be on Friday.

The filing also says Nejatian's responsibilities will be assumed by Shopify's executive team.

It describes the team as a strong group with deep experience.

The company did not give a reason for the departure.

Nejatian had been with the company for six years, the filing says.